Kansas GOP Senate leader from Wichita charged with DUI faces ouster vote

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republicans will vote on removing a powerful Kansas lawmaker charged with drunken driving from his leadership job.

The plans for a vote followed the release of a document saying he taunted the Highway Patrol trooper who arrested him and called the officer “donut boy.”

The move against Senate Majority Leader and Wichita Republican Gene Suellentrop would be the first time in at least several decades that a legislative leader faced an ouster vote before the end of his or her term.

Senate President Ty Masterson committed Friday to an as-yet-unscheduled vote after a freshman GOP senator called for it during a morning caucus.

