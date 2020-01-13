Kansas GOP to stymie ban in reversing abortion-rights ruling

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Top Kansas Republicans want to head off any push for an abortion ban in the state even as they make overturning a Kansas Supreme Court ruling that protects abortion rights a top priority.
The GOP-controlled Legislature expects to consider a proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution during the annual 90-day lawmaking session that starts Monday.
It’s a response to the high court’s ruling in April that the state’s Bill of Rights makes access to abortion a fundamental right.
Abortion opponents are being pragmatic. They worry that even if a ban could get through the Legislature, it would fail in the required statewide vote afterward.
