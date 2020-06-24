Kansas governor announces commission on racial justice issues

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has appointed a commission Wednesday to examine policing and other racial justice issues and named the superintendent of Topeka’s public schools and a state university administrator to lead it.
Kelly issued an executive order Wednesday to create the Commission on Racial Equity and Justice. She said it would focus first on relationships between law enforcement agencies and the communities they police and develop policy proposals for state and local officials.
The governor promised her administration would tackle such issues following George Floyd’s death on May 25 in Minnesota. The commission’s leaders are Topeka Superintendent Tiffany Anderson and the University of Kansas associate dean Shannon Portillo.
The remaining members of the task force are:
- Secretary DeAngela Burns-Wallace, Topeka – Kansas Department of Administration
- Dr. Brandon Davis, Lawrence, Assistant Professor – University of Kansas
- Ernestor De La Rosa, Dodge City, Assistant City Manager – City of Dodge City
- Mark Dupree, Wyandotte, District Attorney – Wyandotte County
- David Jordan, Hutchinson, President & CEO – United Methodist Health Ministry Fund
- Dr. Anthony Lewis, Lawrence, Superintendent – USD 497 Lawrence
- Mark McCormick, Johnson County, Director of Strategic Communications – Kansas ACLU
- John Nave, Topeka, Executive Vice President – Kansas AFL-CIO
- Chief Gordon Ramsay, Wichita, Chief of Police – Wichita Police Department
- Catalina Velarde, Overland Park, Attorney and Adjunct Professor – UMKC School of Law, Johnson County
- Jackson Winsett, Kansas City, Assistant Vice President – Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City
- A representative of the Native American tribes of Kansas, to be selected by tribal leadership
LATEST STORIES:
- Group working to restore historic Cottonwood Falls grade school
- Jump in Kansas COVID-19 cases biggest in more than 6 weeks
- Kansas couple donates their stimulus checks to their favorite local restaurants, bars
- On Ronelle’s Radar: Temperatures turn up, storm chances stick around
- DA: Walmart mass shooting suspect will face new charges