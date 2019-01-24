Kansas governor creates advisory group to improve education

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Gov. Laura Kelly has signed an executive order creating an advisory group that aims to improve education in Kansas.

The governor told reporters Thursday that educating children is one of the most important obligations of elected leaders and one of the best economic and civic investments to make in Kansas.

The Governor's Council on Education will look for ways to enhance early childhood education, create relationships between the education and the business community and develop partnerships to address workforce needs in Kansas.

Kelly says improving education means not only fully funding public schools, but also looking for ways to evaluate and innovate from early childhood all the way through to the workforce.

The group, which builds on the work of a previous education council, will hold its first meeting Wednesday.

