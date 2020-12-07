Kansas governor faces conservatives as legislative leaders

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly could have a tough time with the Republican-controlled Kansas Legislature during the last two years of her four-year term. The selection of legislative leaders on Monday left no doubt that conservative Republicans are firmly in control.

GOP senators and senators-elect unanimously picked Andover Republican Ty Masterson as the Senate’s next president. Masterson last year called Kelly’s election as governor in 2018 “a tragic collision of timing.”

The new Senate majority leader will be conservative Wichita Republican Gene Suellentrop. Masterson and Suellentrop are replacing retiring Senate President Susan Wagle and Majority Leader Jim Denning. The House’s top leaders will remain Speaker Ron Ryckman Jr. and Majority Leader Dan Hawkins.

