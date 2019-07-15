Kansas governor names a new director of Native American Affairs

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – There’s a renewed focus on hearing from native voices in the state of Kansas.

Governor Laura Kelly named Chris Howell as the Director of the Native American Affairs Office earlier this week.

Howell previously served in the position in Governor Sam Brownback’s administration.

He returns after serving as director for tribal relations for BNSF railroad for the last five years. Howell will relay what tribes in the state tell him are their hopes or concerns when it comes to governmental policies.

“We want to be sure that we are paying the appropriate amount of respect to their tribal leaders to be sure that their words get to the governor, and the governor has the most up-to-date information for the pressing issues of those tribes,” says Howell.

Howell says he will spend the upcoming weeks meeting with tribal leaders to get a fresh perspective on major issues.