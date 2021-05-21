Kansas governor OKs extra funds for courts, higher education

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Budget legislation signed by Gov. Laura Kelly increases funding for Kansas courts, provides extra dollars for higher education and funds a new state health laboratory.

The measure signed Friday contains a piece of a nearly $21 billion spending blueprint for the state government for the budget year beginning July 1. The measure has an additional $53 million for state universities and colleges and $17 million to increase state court employees’ pay and hire 70 new court services officers.

The measure also authorizes $120 million in bonds to renovate an office building near the Statehouse and $65 million in bonds for a new state Department of Health and Environment lab.

