Kansas governor OKs extra funds for courts, higher education

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly answers questions from reporters, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kansas. The Democratic governor and top Republicans in the GOP-controlled Legislature are headed toward a clash over proposals for cutting taxes. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Budget legislation signed by Gov. Laura Kelly increases funding for Kansas courts, provides extra dollars for higher education and funds a new state health laboratory.

The measure signed Friday contains a piece of a nearly $21 billion spending blueprint for the state government for the budget year beginning July 1. The measure has an additional $53 million for state universities and colleges and $17 million to increase state court employees’ pay and hire 70 new court services officers.

The measure also authorizes $120 million in bonds to renovate an office building near the Statehouse and $65 million in bonds for a new state Department of Health and Environment lab.