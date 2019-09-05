Kansas governor prepares for possible medicaid expansion

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas may be preparing for the possibility of expanding Medicaid, initiated by Governor Laura Kelly.

Governor Kelly has created a council that is tasked with finding the best model for Kansas. It will also review updated data since the last time the legislature studied expansion two years ago.

“Figure out how we can best serve Kansans,” said Governor Kelly. “Get them the access they need to affordable healthcare and bring Kansas dollars back to Kansas.”

The council includes Democratic and Republican legislators, health professionals and representatives from the state’s Medicaid contractors.

LATEST STORIES: