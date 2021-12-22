Kansas governor proposes one-time income tax rebates of $250

FILE – In this Wednesday, July 28, 2021, file photo Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks to reporters during a news conference at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. (AP Photo/John Hanna, File)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW & AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly is proposing to give Kansas residents who pay income taxes a one-time rebate of $250. Kelly outlined the proposal Wednesday heading into a difficult reelection campaign next year against Republican Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

The Republican-controlled Legislature would have to approve the plan, and GOP lawmakers are expected to have proposals for ongoing income tax cuts instead of one-time rebates.

Lawmakers’ next annual session convenes Jan. 10. Kelly said such rebates would be possible because Kansas has been collecting more in tax revenues than expected for months.

Her proposal would provide $250 to individuals and $500 to married couples filing jointly.

“Thanks to our fiscal responsibility and record economic development success, we can return money to taxpayers and give every Kansas resident who filed taxes in 2021 a $250 rebate,” Gov. Kelly said in a media release. “These are significant savings for every family to be delivered by summer of 2022.”

CJ Grover, Schmidt’s campaign manager, responded to the governor’s rebate proposal and pointed to the following statement released in November.

“Like many states, Kansas is currently collecting unprecedented amounts of revenue. It is important that state leaders resist the urge to start spending more, because what goes up will come down. Instead, the Legislature should pay our current bills, provide the grocery sales tax relief I called for last week to help working families cope with the worst inflation in three decades, pay down state debt including obligations in the public employees retirement system, and save the rest for a rainy day. This is a rare chance to catch up with promises already made. State spending has grown at a record pace over the past decade, and growing government even more right now will lead to instability in future, leaner times.”

About 1.2 million filers would receive a total of $445 million if approved.