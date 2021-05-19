Kansas governor signs legislation keeping cocktails to go

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly answers questions from reporters, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kansas. The Democratic governor and top Republicans in the GOP-controlled Legislature are headed toward a clash over proposals for cutting taxes. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — People will be able to get beer and cocktails to go in Kansas after the coronavirus pandemic thanks to a measure signed into law Wednesday by Gov. Laura Kelly.

The new law will allow to-go beer and alcoholic drinks from clubs, bars and restaurants until 11 p.m., as long as the drinks are in sealed containers and clear bags that discourage tampering. Lawmakers approved the measure earlier this month, and it takes effect later this month.

It continues a policy Kelly set by executive order in April 2020 when Kansas was under a statewide stay-at-home order and that remained in effect through March.