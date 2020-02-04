Kansas House cheers President Trump tweet on Chiefs mentioning state

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – A tweet from President Trump saying the Kansas City Chiefs had represented Kansas well by winning the Super Bowl was deleted quickly, but Sunflower State lawmakers didn’t let it pass unnoticed.
The Kansas House had a little fun Monday with Trump’s geographical fumble in congratulating the Chiefs on their come-from-behind victory Sunday over the San Francisco 49ers.
President Trump later tweeted that he was proud of the team and Missouri, where the Chiefs play.
House Speaker Ron Ryckman Jr., a Kansas City-area Republican, had a clerk read Trump’s original tweet as if it were a formal message to the chamber and members cheered.
