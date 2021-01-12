Kansas House Dems move to oust member over issues with women

Kansas state Rep. Aaron Coleman sits for a portrait for the Legislature’s website, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in a basement hallway of the Statehouse in Topeka. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas House Democrats have started the process to oust a newly elected lawmaker over multiple issues that include the 20-year-old’s rhetoric on Twitter and allegations of harassing and threatening girls and young women.

A formal complaint filed Tuesday in the House about State Rep. Aaron Coleman will kick off a bipartisan investigation that will culminate in a recommendation and vote about his future in the Legislature.

A two-thirds majority would be necessary to oust him.

Coleman, of Kansas City, Kansas, was elected as a Democrat, but he tweeted Tuesday that he was unaffiliating with the party.