Kansas House inches closer to passing bill to get students back in school

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas House is moving forward with the Back to School Act. It’s a bill that mandates all districts to have an in-person full-time option for school by March 26.

Getting students back in the classroom is at the top of many Kansas lawmakers’ minds. The Senate passed the bill earlier this month 26 to 12.

Most school districts are back in person or are getting there, but some lawmakers are trying to speed up the process.

“It is time to make sure all districts have at least an option. Their students can be back in the classroom full-time, now there’s still an option if they need to be remote, which some students might for health reasons, but it’s time to kind of peel off the Band-Aid,” said Bonner Springs Representative Tim Johnson.



Critics said this takes away from local control. But supporters said kids aren’t getting the same kind of education with online classes.

“It’s time to get them back in the classroom, and there were a couple of districts that just found that as a real challenge,” Johnson said.

The House is expected to take final action on the bill soon, and it is is expected to pass. If it gets to the governor’s desk, she’ll have 10 days to veto it or not.

There is some question about how the bill would be enforced, as there is no punishment listed if a district doesn’t comply.