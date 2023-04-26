TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Senate has overridden Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto of a bill that requires emergency care for infants born alive after a failed abortion.

The Senate voted 31-9 to override the governor’s veto of House Bill 2313 on Wednesday. It comes after the House voted 87-37 to override the veto of the bill.

The new law creates the “Born Alive Infants Protection Act,” which also provides legal protections for infants who survive an abortion.

“Let’s be more aware if we are making good law or bad law,” said Rep. Cindy Neighbor, D-Shawnee, who rose in opposition to the bill in the House.

The bill received backlash from some Democrats, who voiced concerns over costs for emergency care and those who do not think the legislature should interfere in decisions made by medical professionals.

“This bill goes between the provider and the family. It’s important that we understand this that we as legislators stay out of that important decision between a doctor and a family,” said Rep. Melissa Oropeza, D-Kansas City.

However, some Republican legislators in favor of the proposal argue the life of the infant should be protected.

“It is difficult for me to hear that a $500 ambulance ride or a $1,000 helicopter ride is more important than providing care for these babies,” said Rep. Ron Bryce, R-Coffeyville, who carried the bill in the House. “The value of a life is of the utmost importance.”