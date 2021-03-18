Kansas House passes bill that standardizes option for school gun safety programs

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas House passed a bill Thursday morning that aims to help Kansas kids know what to do when encountering a gun.

It would require the Kansas State Board of Education to create curriculum guidelines for a gun safety education program. Local school boards would have the option to teach it in their district.

It could start as early as kindergarten, and be based on the National Rifle Association’s Eddie Eagle GunSafe program. Older students could be offered the training, or the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism’s hunter education program.

Supporters said this could help prevent accidents.

“Doing something that would help further our Kansas community across the state, no matter what your constituency is, with training on how to properly engage a firearm as a child,” Wichita Representative Patrick Penn said of the bill last week when it was passed out of committee.

Penn was a leader behind the effort to make sure this bill got a vote on the floor.

“Very simply the concept is, stop, don’t touch, run away, tell an adult, that’s pretty much the standard, so if people can’t get behind that, okay,” Penn said.

The bill passed 75 to 47. Some critics said a private organization’s program shouldn’t be involved in schools, and others said schools have enough on their plate already.

“I do not vote ‘no’ against gun safety, nor do I vote ‘no’ against teaching youth gun safety,” said Neodesha Representative Joe Newland. “I vote ‘no’ because we have too many students failing or close to failing in our schools, some of that is because we’re unable to have enough classroom time. Gun safety education should be handled in our FFA, our 4H, or gun clubs, where a student could join and take gun safety classes,” he said.

The bill now heads to the Senate.