Kansas House votes against a constitutional amendment on abortion

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas House of Representatives has voted against a constitutional amendment on abortion Friday after a nearly seven-hour standstill.

House Republicans were four votes short of a two-thirds majority needed to pass a constitutional amendment regulating abortion in the state. However, it didn’t come without a lot of waiting.

Some representatives had food delivered to the House floor while others packed snacks and passed them around.

Republicans in favor of the bill ordered what’s known as a Call of House after two Republican Representatives, Rahjes and Sutton, were not present for the final vote.

This requires the Representatives to remain in their seats unless excused by the Speaker of the House.

After more than five hours, the missing Representatives returned and the vote was finalized: 80 in favor and 43 opposed.

“I vote yes to give the citizens of Kansas a vote on life and it will do it again if given the opportunity,” said Representative Ken Rahjes, (R), of Agra.

Four Republicans broke ranks and voted against the bill with the Democrats.”

“I would rather be known as an ex-politician than a dishonest one — thank you, Mr. Speaker,” Representative Bill Pannbacker, (R), of Washington said.

Supporters of the Bill have said they will continue to push for abortion regulation.

