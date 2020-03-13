Live Now
Kansas House votes to extend State of Emergency resources

Capitol Bureau

Kansas Capitol Bureau

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Governor Laura Kelly declared a State of Emergency on Thursday due to the continuing spread of the coronavirus. Kansas lawmakers now want to extend the help for all Kansans.

When the Governor declares a State of Emergency, additional funding and resources are opened up for the state. In this case, it could include hiring more medical staff or providing funding for coronavirus testing.

However, the Governor’s emergency declaration, by law, only lasts for 15 days. The Kansas legislature can choose to extend these emergency resources. The Kansas House passed a resolution on Friday that would extend the amount of time those resources are available until January of 2021.

“Everyday it seems like we’re finding out something new or different that causes us to step back and put other kinds of policies and protocols in place,” said Rep. Brenda Dietrich, (R) Topeka. “So, I think everybody is taking this very seriously.”

The emergency declaration can be ended at any time by the Governor or the legislature.

The Senate adjourned for the day before approving the emergency resources extension. They will likely vote on this on Monday.

