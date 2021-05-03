Kansas House votes to override veto of bill allowing 18 year olds to conceal carry, now heads to Senate

TOPEKA (KSNT) — The Kansas House voted to override Governor Laura Kelly’s veto of a gun bill, HB 2058, Monday. The proposal would allow 18- to 20-year-olds to conceal carry, which isn’t currently allowed.

The bill now heads to the Senate. It previously passed there 30 to 8 and is expected to have enough votes to pass.

The bill needs a two-thirds vote of each chamber to override a governor’s veto. It passed with the bare minimum in the House 84 to 39.

The bill started with allowing conceal carry reciprocity with other states, meaning that residents from other states can conceal carry in Kansas if they have a license.

Much of the controversy lies in allowing 18 to 20 year olds to get a license to conceal carry. Currently, anyone 21 years and older can conceal carry, and they don’t need a license.

Supporters of the bill question why the governor struck it down.

“In her message indicated that she has always supported the second amendment, well, I find that hard to believe sometimes,” said Abilene Representative John Barker, who carried the bill on the floor.

Opponents argue that lowering the age to conceal carry is dangerous.

“It’s not a bad bill. There’s some good parts to the bill, the part that we had problems with on our side was the 20, 19, and 18 year olds carrying firearms,. Even though they’re trained, the maturity level of the brain lacks,” said Kansas City Representative Louis Ruiz.

The bill now heads to the Senate, where it needs at least 27 votes for the Legislature to override it.