Kansas House votes yes on abortion amendment

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas House of Representatives has passed the abortion debate to the Senate.

The House passed an amendment that would allow the residents of the Sunflower State to vote on whether there is no right to an abortion in the Kansas constitution.

House is voting on the abortion amendment now. #ksleg pic.twitter.com/KI1ztHYzjY — Alec Gartner (@AlecKSNT) January 22, 2021

The House passed the amendment resolution, 86-38. All Republicans voted for it. Every Democrat but Virgil Weigel voted against it, he abstained.

It goes next to the Senate for debate, possibly next week.

Governor Laura Kelly released a statement after the vote.

“I’ve always believed that every woman’s reproductive decisions should be left to her, her family, and her physician,” she said. “While I know others do not share my belief, I don’t think those supporting this amendment are aware of the consequences it will have for the state of Kansas and our reputation.”

The proposal would overturn a Kansas Supreme Court decision in 2019 declaring access to abortion a “fundamental” right under the state’s Bill of Rights.

The debate came on the anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

A Wichita reproductive rights organizations, Trust Women, also sent KSN a response. It says the amendment passed by the Kansas House is “another in a long string of attempts by anti-choice politicians to put thousands of Kansas women in harm’s way by banning abortion rights.”

“Should this amendment pass in 2022, it will surely signal the end of reproductive freedom in Kansas. Trust Women opposes this ban.” said Julie Burkhart, founder and CEO of Trust Women.