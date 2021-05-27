Kansas House weighs in on Gaza war with pro-Israel statement

Republicans in the Kansas House raise their hands to force a roll-call vote on a resolution expressing solidarity with Israel and condemning Hamas militants following their recent war in the Gaza Strip, Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. The House has approved the resolution, with most of the votes for it coming from Republicans. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republicans have pushed a resolution through the Kansas House expressing solidarity with Israel on behalf of the state and condemning Hamas militants as “terrorists” after an 11-day war this month in the Gaza Strip.

The House on Wednesday voted 83-27 for the resolution, and it is to be sent to Israeli government representatives in the U.S.

The measure inspired a brief but intense debate as two of the Legislature’s most liberal members argued that it ignored abuses by the Israeli government against Palestinians.

Republican lawmakers also intensified pressure on Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly to end extra unemployment benefits by passing a resolution through both chambers calling for that action.