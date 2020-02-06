Kansas lawmaker proposes transgender ban in school sports, receives backlash

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Kansas lawmakers are pushing back against a drafted bill that they say is discriminatory.

The bill was written by Wichita Republican, Representative Michael Capps, and is still just a draft. It would ban students from participating on sports teams that don’t align with their birth gender. This means females could not play on male teams and vice versa. LGBTQ+ advocates believe this would unfairly discriminate against transgender athletes.

“Trans kids have been competing in Kansas school sports for quite a while now and there haven’t been any problems. This is scare tactics that’s all it is,” said Thomas Witt, Executive Director of Equality Kansas.

Representative Capps says his intention is not to discriminate but to create equality within gendered sports. Specifically, he says, the bill is aimed to keep biological girls from competing against biological boys.

“Just being honest, this has more to do with trans males participating in female sports,” said Capps. “At the end of the day, there’s a biological difference between boys and girls.”

Capps says his bill will help prevent unfair advantages.

Representatives Brandon Woodard, D-Lenexa, and Susan Ruiz, D-Shawnee, are both members of the LGBTQ+ community and have strongly spoken out against this bill.

“This legislation is repugnant,” said Woodard. “We expect it to immediately be referred to a committee to die.”

Capps plans to continue his work on the bill despite the early pushback.

“It will be introduced and it will get referred to committee,” explained Capps. “Then we’ll start the discussion of whether we can schedule a hearing for it, work it and eventually have an engaging discussion.”

The proposed bill would only apply to students participating in Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) events. KSHSAA currently allows transgender students to play on teams as the gender they identify with.