Kansas lawmaker, substitute teacher from Wellsville arrested in an alleged battery case

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas House Rep. Mark Samsel, R-Wellsville, was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor battery and has been released on bond.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, an incident was reported by Wellsville USD 289 administration involving Samsel, a substitute teacher at the time, and a student on Wednesday.

An investigation was conducted by the Wellsville Police Department and Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. At the conclusion, Samsel was arrested.

The school district is aware of the situation according to a letter sent to parents Thursday.

“At this time, we are prevented from commenting further on this situation. This is not due to a lack of transparency but due to privacy laws that prevent us from doing so,” Wellsville Superintendent Ryan Bradbury said.

Kansas House Republican Leadership issued a statement on the arrest

“We learned today that Rep. Mark Samsel was involved in an incident and law enforcement was

contacted. We are not yet aware of the details, but are in process of gathering as much information as we can.” Speaker Ron Ryckman (R-Olathe), Majority Leader Dan Hawkins (R-Wichita), and Speaker Pro Tem Blaine Finch (R-Ottawa)



The Republican represents Kansas House District 5, which includes Wellsville and the surrounding area.