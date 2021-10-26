Kansas lawmaker warned in past is barred from agency offices

Capitol Bureau

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Kansas state Rep. Aaron Coleman sits for a portrait for the Legislature’s website, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in a basement hallway of the Statehouse in Topeka. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A first-year Kansas lawmaker has been banned from a state agency’s offices over what it called disruptive and intimidating behavior.

The ban came eight months after Democratic state Rep. Aaron Coleman of Kansas City received a written warning from a legislative committee about conduct before taking office that included abusive behavior toward young woman and girls.

It wasn’t clear Monday that Coleman would face a House investigation into the incident prompting the Kansas Department of Labor’s ban. He went Sept. 30 to the agency’s main office in Topeka.

The ban took effect through an Oct. 12 letter from the agency’s head. Coleman has said he was trying to help constituents.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories