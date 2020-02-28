Kansas lawmakers leave pot, tax, budget issues to second half of annual session

Kansas House Speaker Ron Ryckman Jr., left, R-Olathe, speaks to reporters as Speaker Pro Tem Blaine Finch, R-Ottawa, listens, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Lawmakers have finished the first half of their annual, 90-day session and have left their first big votes on the budget, cutting income taxes and legalizing medical marijuana until the second half. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas legislators are leaving their first big votes on the state’s next annual budget, cutting income taxes, and the medical use of marijuana to the second half of their annual session.

The Senate hit the Legislature’s annual “turnaround” deadline Thursday with a debate on 20 bills touching on a wide range of topics. The House completed its first-half work Wednesday.

Most bills had to clear their chamber of origin Thursday to be considered further. But some big proposals didn’t face the turnaround deadline, including tax cuts and legalizing medical marijuana and sports betting. Budget legislation also is exempt from the deadline.

