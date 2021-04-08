Kansas lawmakers likely to pass bill on transgender athletes

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly answers questions from reporters following a tour of a childcare center, Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Topeka, Kan. The Democratic governor calls a Republican proposal to ban transgender athletes from girls’ and women’s school sports “regressive.” (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — LGBTQ-rights advocates in Kansas are relying on Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly or the courts to block a ban on transgender athletes in girls’ or women’s school sports.

Conservatives on Thursday moved to push the proposal through the GOP-controlled Legislature.

Republican negotiators for the state House and Senate on education issues have agreed to strip an unrelated bill of its contents, drop in the proposed ban and send the measure to both chambers for an up-or-down vote this week.

The resulting measure will probably pass, given both chambers’ GOP supermajorities and conservative leaders. Kelly has signaled that she will veto the measure.

