Kansas lawmakers look to help cities with huge energy costs

A man walks along a snowy path Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, as temperatures hovered close to zero degrees Fahrenheit at Shawnee Mission Park in Shawnee, Kan. Temperatures were expected to fall to as low as -17 degrees by Monday as a winter storm moves through the area. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas legislators are moving quickly to create a low-interest loan program for cities to help them cover a spike in costs associated with providing heat and electricity to residents during last month’s intense cold snap.

A state House committee approved a bill Wednesday that would allow the state to loan out $100 million of its idle funds immediately to cities that have community-owned electric and natural gas utilities.

Sub-zero temperatures led to a big spike in demand for natural gas, and other problems, such as freezing equipment, made gas hard to obtain, cause prices to jump.

Legislative leaders hoped to push the measure through both chambers Wednesday