Kansas lawmakers moving quickly on COVID-19 legislation

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas lawmakers have been moving quickly on legislation that would extend the state’s COVID-19 emergency declaration before it expires on Jan. 26.  

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports the two temporary bills moving in the state Senate and House deal with COVID-19-related provisions will impact on the coronavirus response.

Both have had public hearings and passed out of committee in the first week of the session. The bills extend legislation passed last year outlining temporary changes in law in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Those include allowing establishments to offer to-go alcohol, expanding the use of telemedicine and adding flexibility in health care licensing.

