Kansas lawmakers moving to extend unemployment benefits

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas lawmakers are moving to give unemployed workers an extra 10 weeks of benefits and allow them to start collecting the relief a week earlier than normal.

The House commerce committee on Tuesday approved a bill that would allow people who’ve filed for unemployment benefits from Jan. 1 through April 1 to receive 26 weeks of benefits instead of the 16 weeks now allowed.

The committee’s action sends the bill to the full House for debate this week. Legislators started discussing the changes because of the aviation industry layoffs but the issue became more compelling because of the spread of the coronavirus.

