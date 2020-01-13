Kansas lawmakers open session, see big tax, Medicaid debates

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas lawmakers have returned to the Statehouse and opened their annual session expecting big debates on tax cuts and Medicaid expansion.

Top Republicans in the GOP-controlled Legislature planned to push again this year for income tax cuts after Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly vetoed two bills last year.

Expanding the state’s Medicaid health coverage for as many as 150,000 additional people is a key priority for Kelly.

She is scheduled to give the annual State of the State address Wednesday and release details of her proposed state budget Thursday morning.

