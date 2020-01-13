Closings and Delays
Rural Vista - USD 481

Kansas lawmakers open session, see big tax, Medicaid debates

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas lawmakers have returned to the Statehouse and opened their annual session expecting big debates on tax cuts and Medicaid expansion.

Top Republicans in the GOP-controlled Legislature planned to push again this year for income tax cuts after Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly vetoed two bills last year. 

Expanding the state’s Medicaid health coverage for as many as 150,000 additional people is a key priority for Kelly.

She is scheduled to give the annual State of the State address Wednesday and release details of her proposed state budget Thursday morning. 

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories