Kansas lawmakers set to examine impact of virus mandates

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Top Kansas legislators are forming a committee to examine the impact of COVID-19 mandates and what they call government overreach, partly in response to Democratic President Joe Biden’s federal vaccine requirements.

Republican Senate President Ty Masterson and Republican House Speaker Ron Ryckman will appoint the 11-member panel, which will meet for up to five days and hear public testimony.

One senior Democrat said the move could further politicize the pandemic.

Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly and all state House members are up for reelection in 2022.

