1  of  4
Closings and Delays
Hamilton - USD 390 Herington - USD 487 Rural Vista - USD 481 Waconda - USD 272

Kansas lawmakers to fight over taxes, abortion and maybe pot

Capitol Bureau

by: JOHN HANNA, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

In this Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 photo, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly answers questions during an Associated Press interview in her Statehouse office in Topeka, Kansas. The Democratic governor and a top Republican legislator are preparing unveil a bipartisan plan for expanding Medicaid in Kansas. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas lawmakers expect a push to overturn a state Supreme Court decision protecting abortion rights during this year’s legislative session.

They’re also anticipating a contentious debate over income tax cuts and some bipartisan harmony on Medicaid expansion. The GOP-controlled Legislature convenes Monday.

Lawmakers may also tackle medical marijuana. The session will open with a deal between Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly and the Senate’s Republican majority leader on expanding Medicaid that has bipartisan support, making passage likely.

All 165 legislative seats are on the ballot in November, and politics will shadow lawmakers’ work. So will layoffs in the aviation industry. 

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories