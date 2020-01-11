Kansas lawmakers to fight over taxes, abortion and maybe pot

In this Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 photo, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly answers questions during an Associated Press interview in her Statehouse office in Topeka, Kansas. The Democratic governor and a top Republican legislator are preparing unveil a bipartisan plan for expanding Medicaid in Kansas. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas lawmakers expect a push to overturn a state Supreme Court decision protecting abortion rights during this year’s legislative session.

They’re also anticipating a contentious debate over income tax cuts and some bipartisan harmony on Medicaid expansion. The GOP-controlled Legislature convenes Monday.

Lawmakers may also tackle medical marijuana. The session will open with a deal between Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly and the Senate’s Republican majority leader on expanding Medicaid that has bipartisan support, making passage likely.

All 165 legislative seats are on the ballot in November, and politics will shadow lawmakers’ work. So will layoffs in the aviation industry.

LATEST STORIES: