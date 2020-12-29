Kansas lawmakers urge federal government to ‘get it together’ as state awaits coronavirus relief

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – As Kansas awaits coronavirus relief, state lawmakers are urging the federal government for more relief money to help meet the needs of Kansans.

“Stop the partisan bickering and get it together, because people need help right now,” said state representative Brandon Woodard, D-Lenexa.

Woodard noted that as a representative for a district with a large youth population, he’s received calls from constituents frustrated about rent and student loan payments they’re struggling to make. As Congress has voted to pass the bill to increase stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000, it now goes to Senate, where it’s expected to receive some pushback from more fiscally conservative members.

However, the push for more money has gained support from Kansas lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, who believe it shouldn’t be a party issue.

“It’s about the people,” said Representative Joe Seiwert, R-Pretty Prairie. “If it goes to the right people, it will do them a tremendous amount of good, and that’s what I’m excited for. And I do hope our Senate delegation supports the President on this issue.”

The state is struggling with a rise in unemployment, increasing coronavirus cases, and exhausted resources. According to a state economist, Dr. Donna Ginther, with the University of Kansas, the financial hardship families are experiencing during the pandemic has led to more than one-third of Kansas households with children not being able to make rent.

Ginther said one of the main issues with the stimulus package is the lack of support for state and local governments. And that the economic outlook does not look good, unless they get the help they need.

“The federal government needs to support state and local governments and that will help those governments stabilize, so that they can provide the services that people need to return to work and to combat the virus,” she said.

And it’s a message some state lawmakers are hoping to get across to the federal government, as they hope for members of Senate to work together to meet the financial needs of millions of Americans.

“I don’t know that many people at the federal level, or especially Republicans in the Senate realize, how bad things are right now,” said Representative Rui Xu, D-Westwood, as he spoke of the need for a plan to address long-term health and economic needs of the state.

Congress’ vote to pass the bill to increase stimulus checks prevailed with 275 members voting for the bill and 134 voting against it. Nearly all Democrats voted for the bill, and most members who voted against the move were Republican.

According to some state lawmakers it may be an indicator of what may happen if the bill is brought to the Senate floor, where it requires two-thirds majority vote to be presented to President Trump.