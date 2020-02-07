Kansas lawmakers vote on abortion measure; passage unsure

Capitol Bureau

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Kansas state Reps. from left, Jim Kelly, R-Independence; Tom Phillips, R-Manhattan, and Susan Concannon, R-Beloit, listen during a meeting of GOP lawmakers before a proposed amendment to the state constitution on abortion, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Kelly and Concannon support the measure but Phillips has been among a handful of Republicans to oppose it. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Top Republican legislators have moved to a vote in the Kansas House on a proposed anti-abortion amendment to the state constitution without knowing whether they had the votes to get it through the GOP-controlled Legislature and onto the ballot.

GOP leaders were looking to win over a few reluctant lawmakers.

They were keeping House members locked in their seats without closing the roll to give themselves time to make telephone calls at their desks. It was a process that could on for hours.

The proposed amendment would overturn a Kansas Supreme Court decision last year protecting abortion rights. 

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories