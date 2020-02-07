Kansas lawmakers vote on abortion measure; passage unsure

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Top Republican legislators have moved to a vote in the Kansas House on a proposed anti-abortion amendment to the state constitution without knowing whether they had the votes to get it through the GOP-controlled Legislature and onto the ballot.
GOP leaders were looking to win over a few reluctant lawmakers.
They were keeping House members locked in their seats without closing the roll to give themselves time to make telephone calls at their desks. It was a process that could on for hours.
The proposed amendment would overturn a Kansas Supreme Court decision last year protecting abortion rights.
