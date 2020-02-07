Kansas lawmakers vote on abortion measure; passage unsure

Kansas state Reps. from left, Jim Kelly, R-Independence; Tom Phillips, R-Manhattan, and Susan Concannon, R-Beloit, listen during a meeting of GOP lawmakers before a proposed amendment to the state constitution on abortion, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Kelly and Concannon support the measure but Phillips has been among a handful of Republicans to oppose it. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Top Republican legislators have moved to a vote in the Kansas House on a proposed anti-abortion amendment to the state constitution without knowing whether they had the votes to get it through the GOP-controlled Legislature and onto the ballot.

GOP leaders were looking to win over a few reluctant lawmakers.

They were keeping House members locked in their seats without closing the roll to give themselves time to make telephone calls at their desks. It was a process that could on for hours.

The proposed amendment would overturn a Kansas Supreme Court decision last year protecting abortion rights.

LATEST STORIES: