Kansas lawmakers vote on proposed amendment to regulate abortion

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas senators voted to pass a proposed amendment to the Kansas constitution. The amendment would give power to the legislature to regulate abortion in the state.

After nearly five hours of debate Wednesday, the amendment proposal passed with 28 yes votes and 12 no votes.

Conservative lawmakers are pushing to have the amendment be on the August primary election to be voted on by Kansans.

Some lawmakers worry that not enough people vote in the August election compared to the November election.

“It’s incredibly important that when you’re doing something as sacred as our constitution, that you have as many people speak as possible,” said Senator John Doll, R-Garden City.

From here, the Kansas House will also need to pass the amendment proposal. If that materializes, the vote will be up to Kansans.