Kansas lawmakers want to keep cocktails to go after pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The state that made saloon smasher Carrie Nation famous is moving to allow people to get beer and cocktails to go after the coronavirus pandemic.

Kansas lawmakers last week approved a bill to allow to-go beer and alcoholic drinks from clubs, bars and restaurants until 11 p.m., as long as the drinks are in sealed containers and clear bags that discourage tampering.

The measure is headed to Gov. Laura Kelly after both chambers approved it Friday.

It continues a policy Kelly set by executive order in April 2020 when Kansas was under a statewide stay-at-home order and that remained in effect through March.

