Kansas legislators review proposed anti-abortion amendment

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Abortion opponents and abortion rights supporters on Friday previewed arguments they’ll make to voters if lawmakers put a proposed anti-abortion amendment to the state constitution on the ballot.

House and Senate committees heard testimony on a proposal to overturn a Kansas Supreme Court decision in 2019 declaring access to abortion a “fundamental” right under the state constitution.

Testimony often moved from the text of the proposal to larger arguments about regulating abortion.

Abortion opponents argue that they are trying only to preserve restrictions enacted previously with bipartisan support.

Abortion rights supporters argued that the proposed amendment is a step toward a state abortion ban.

