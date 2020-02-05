Kansas looks to end spousal exemption in sexual battery law

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – The Kansas law that makes it a crime to grope, rub or touch others in a sexual manner without their consent doesn’t apply to spouses.
State lawmakers are moving to eliminate the problem after the same fix failed last year.
The House could debate a bill next week that would eliminate a provision in the law against sexual battery that says it does not apply when the victim is married to the offender.
The law applies to unwanted sexual touching when no force or fear is involved and when the victim is 16 or older.
The bill cleared the House Judiciary Committee last week.
LATEST STORIES:
- Kansas man takes deal in Nebraska crash deaths of 4 Iowans
- Elementary school ordered to pay $250 for screening Disney’s ‘Lion King’
- Car crashes through barricade in apparent chase along Chiefs parade route
- With sub-freezing temperatures, being prepared is key to staying safe at Chiefs rally, parade
- Kansas man takes deal in Nebraska crash deaths of 4 Iowans