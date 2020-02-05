Kansas looks to end spousal exemption in sexual battery law

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – The Kansas law that makes it a crime to grope, rub or touch others in a sexual manner without their consent doesn’t apply to spouses.

State lawmakers are moving to eliminate the problem after the same fix failed last year.

The House could debate a bill next week that would eliminate a provision in the law against sexual battery that says it does not apply when the victim is married to the offender.

The law applies to unwanted sexual touching when no force or fear is involved and when the victim is 16 or older.

The bill cleared the House Judiciary Committee last week.

