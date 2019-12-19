Kansas midwives upset over proposed regulations

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A group of midwives says a state law could hurt how many women get quality healthcare.

The Kansas Affiliate of the American College of Nurse-midwives represents 91 midwives in the state.

They are concerned about proposed regulations from the state Board of Healing Arts Council.

Midwives used to be just regulated by the state Board of Nursing, but now a state law requires the Board of Healing Arts to be involved.

Midwives deliver babies in homes, birth centers, and hospitals, but some are saying new regulations could limit how much care they provide women.

New regulations could restrict a midwife from providing both pregnancy care and extensive gynecological care.

“It’s not going to be beneficial if they can provide full-scope care, they can’t provide gynecological care as well as obstetrical care. It really confuses the public what it is, the patients are not going to understand,” said Leslie Arnold, a midwife in Topeka.

Arnold has been a midwife for 10 years. She said in more rural areas, midwives have a harder time providing more services to women because some regulations require a doctor to sign an agreement that if complications arise the doctor can take over.

“I’d like them to listen to what we have to say and hear us,” Arnold said. “I think there’s a lot of assumptions being made, or what they feel should be in place, and not really listening to the midwives.”

Arnold said it’s important for each woman to look into and research which type of care is best for them, midwife or not.

LATEST STORIES: