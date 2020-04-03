1  of  46
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Barton Community College Butler Community College May Commencement Exercises cancelled Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April Church of the Brethren - Garden City DCF Service Centers close until further notice, key services to continue Derby Woodlawn UMC Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Eastminster Church - Wichita Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Eric Fisher Academy Closing Temporarily Amid COVID-19 Concerns Finney County offices closed to public: Garden City Administrative Center Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend American Legion Post 180 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Haysville Activity Center Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church Hutchinson Zoo Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo in Garden City Mark Arts Pathway Church Planet Fitness - All locations Resurrection Lutheran Church in Haysville Salina First Church of the Nazarene Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Sedgwick County Women, Infant & Children (WIC) The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester West Link Church of Christ Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Symphony Wichita The Tutoring Center Wichita Westlink Church of Christ Winfield First Presbyterian Church

Kansas’ new Adjutant General is ready to take on coronavirus

Capitol Bureau

by: , Kansas Capitol Bureau

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Kansas has a new Adjutant General, the position plays an essential role in the management of state emergencies, like the current coronavirus pandemic.

This week, Major General David Weishaar was sworn in as the new Adjutant General of Kansas. He says stepping into this role during the coronavirus pandemic is unnerving, but he is prepared.

“The military does a great job of training us for operating in a crisis,” explained Major General Weishaar. “I think we have a great team of individuals working through this crisis and we will work through it bit by bit, item by item, and we’ll get there.”

Major General Weishaar is taking over the role from former Major General Lee Tafanelli, who has served as Kansas’ Adjutant General since 2011. Earlier this year, Tafanelli announced his plans to retire.

“Over the last 9 years it’s been a tremendous privilege and honor to serve as the Adjutant General,” said Major General Tafanelli.

Major General Weishaar says there are new challenges popping up every day due to the coronavirus. One of his duties is to oversee the Kansas National Guard. At her press conference on Friday, Governor Kelly said that 72 National Guard members have been deployed to assist with the transportation of supplies and medical equipment across the state.

“The citizens of Kansas will be better when we get done with this, and we will get done with it,” said Major General Weishaar.

Major General Tafanelli says the best thing Kansans can do right now is stay home.

“Maintain that social distancing, that will be the biggest thing that each and every Kansan can do to really tamp down the spread of this virus,” added Tafanelli.

Major General Tafanelli will remain on as an advisor to help with the transition during this demanding time.

