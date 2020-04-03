Kansas’ new Adjutant General is ready to take on coronavirus

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Kansas has a new Adjutant General, the position plays an essential role in the management of state emergencies, like the current coronavirus pandemic.

This week, Major General David Weishaar was sworn in as the new Adjutant General of Kansas. He says stepping into this role during the coronavirus pandemic is unnerving, but he is prepared.

“The military does a great job of training us for operating in a crisis,” explained Major General Weishaar. “I think we have a great team of individuals working through this crisis and we will work through it bit by bit, item by item, and we’ll get there.”

Major General Weishaar is taking over the role from former Major General Lee Tafanelli, who has served as Kansas’ Adjutant General since 2011. Earlier this year, Tafanelli announced his plans to retire.

“Over the last 9 years it’s been a tremendous privilege and honor to serve as the Adjutant General,” said Major General Tafanelli.

Major General Weishaar says there are new challenges popping up every day due to the coronavirus. One of his duties is to oversee the Kansas National Guard. At her press conference on Friday, Governor Kelly said that 72 National Guard members have been deployed to assist with the transportation of supplies and medical equipment across the state.

“The citizens of Kansas will be better when we get done with this, and we will get done with it,” said Major General Weishaar.

Major General Tafanelli says the best thing Kansans can do right now is stay home.

“Maintain that social distancing, that will be the biggest thing that each and every Kansan can do to really tamp down the spread of this virus,” added Tafanelli.

Major General Tafanelli will remain on as an advisor to help with the transition during this demanding time.