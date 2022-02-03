TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas could phase out its corporate income tax under a measure that also would expand its incentives for attracting new businesses.

The provision is a problem as lawmakers rush to help the state attract an undisclosed project said to be worth $4 billion.

A House committee expects to vote Thursday on a bill authorizing hundreds of millions of dollars in incentives for billion-dollar business projects after the Senate approved the measure last week.

The Legislature hopes to wrap up work on the bill Monday so the state can offer an unnamed company $1 billion or more in incentives.

But some lawmakers oppose the bill’s ongoing corporate tax cuts.