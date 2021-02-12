Kansas proposal against transgender athletes gets traction

Capitol Bureau

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A proposal aimed at keeping transgender students out of girls’ and women’s sports is attracting interest in the Republican-controlled Kansas Legislature.

LGBTQ-rights advocates worry that the state will be a player in a nationwide push for such policies. A conservative Republican lawmaker introduced the measure this week in the state Senate.

A hearing proposal hasn’t been scheduled before its Education Committee, but the committee chair said the bill is designed to guarantee that “the playing field is fair” in girls’ and women’s sports.

And Senate Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop said “a large segment” of GOP senators has “great interest” in the measure.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories