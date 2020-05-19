Kansas recovery task force announced

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Governor Laura Kelly has put together a task force to work on the state’s recovery plan and shared that announcement Tuesday.

The task force, called the Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas (SPARK) Taskforce, includes lawmakers and other public leaders, as well as non-government leaders from across the state. The group will work to pass out federal money to Kansas communities and develop an economic recovery plan.

“We must use our collective talents to develop strategies to not only regain what we’ve lost, but to build a better, more inclusive and resilient economy,” said the Governor.

A five-member executive committee will oversee the process, and the office will have a steering committee with an additional 15 members who will form three subcommittees. See the taskforce members below.

Executive Committee

Tom Bell, President and CEO, Kansas Hospital Association, Topeka, Kansas

President and CEO, Kansas Hospital Association, Topeka, Kansas Lyle Butler, President and CEO, Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce (retired), Manhattan, Kansas

President and CEO, Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce (retired), Manhattan, Kansas Senator Jim Denning, Vice President, Discover Vision Centers, Overland Park, Kansas

Vice President, Discover Vision Centers, Overland Park, Kansas Jill Docking , Senior Vice President, The Docking Group – Baird Financial, Wichita, Kansas

, Senior Vice President, The Docking Group – Baird Financial, Wichita, Kansas Alise Martiny, Business Manager, Greater KC Building and Trades Council, Shawnee, Kansas

Steering Committee