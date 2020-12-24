Kansas reviewing what CARES Act extension means for the unemployed

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Labor (KDOL) says it is currently looking into the unemployment extension provisions contained in H.R. 133.

If President Donald Trump signs the legislation, the provisions would provide additional unemployment compensation to unemployed Kansans who were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The provisions also include the unemployed to meet new requirements.

KDOL is waiting for guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor (USDOL). That could take up to two weeks.

This does not affect existing programs and payments. KDOL says that, in the meantime, it is still working to build additional capacity within its computer systems to process revised federal benefits.

The KDOL says the relevant programs and changes include:

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC)

* Will provide up to 11 weeks of an additional $300 weekly benefit to eligible claimants.

* A claimant must be eligible through a separate unemployment program to receive FPUC.

* The weeks ending Jan. 2, 2021 through March 13, 2021, are eligible for FPUC. Once the program is implemented, claimants who are eligible for those weeks will receive an additional $300 payment.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA)

* Will provide up to an additional 11 weeks of benefits, to a maximum of 50 weeks.

* PUA will be available until the week ending March 13, 2021 (no new applications beyond that date), with allowance for three additional weeks of benefits for those who have not reached the maximum number of weeks through the week ending April 3, 2021.

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC)

* Will provide up to an additional 11 weeks of benefits, to a maximum of 24 weeks.

* PEUC will be available until the week ending March 13, 2021 (no new applications beyond that date), with allowance of three additional weeks of benefits for those who have not reached the maximum number of weeks through the week ending April 3, 2021.

The legislation also includes:

Return to Work Requirements. States must have methods in place to address claimants who refuse to return to work or refuse to accept an offer of suitable work without good cause.

Identity Verification Requirements. States must also implement additional identity verification measures within the PUA program.

KDOL says it will update the public as it gets new information.

If you need to file for unemployment benefits, go to GetKansasBenefits.gov.

More problems for KDOL to solve

With more unemployment payments possibly heading to Kansans, the state says it’s more prepared this time around.

But the additional payments come as the state’s unemployment office is trying to catch up on months of missed payments and fraud claims.

“We didn’t ask for this. Nobody did,” said “D,” an unemployment claimant from Wichita, who asked not to be named.

D said she filed for unemployment in March after losing her job, got a statement saying “No monetary issues found” and statements for the money she qualified for in the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, PUA, program, but still hasn’t received money or answers.

“These people are losing their homes, and they’ve lost their cars,” D said as she recounted the many messages, she’s read in social media comments on the department’s Facebook page from other frustrated claimants. “And now, I’m stuck in the same situation, wondering how I’m going to be able to take care of my family. ”

D’s also had no luck on the unemployment front, applying for several jobs since March, and being rejected. She’s hoped to move forward with her claim in the meantime, and said she’s submitted the necessary paperwork. But, she said it’s been three weeks of her calling everyday, and she’s gotten no response.



And it’s a similar message coming from some Kansans who are struggling with the Kansas department of labor’s unemployment system.

But there’s some hope coming from the department, as they’re reviewing the CARES Act Extension Benefits, which could bring more money to some of the state’s unemployment programs.

This includes extending benefits for 11 more weeks for PUA, which the department’s seen an large backlog for with added fraud claims each day.

“We’ve got teams, and we’ve tripled the size of our fraud team, that are proactively stopping these claims,” said KDOL’s Acting Secretary Ryan Wright.



Governor Laura Kelly announced Tuesday, KDOL’s deputy secretary, Brett Flaschbarth, will take Wright’s place as the new acting secretary, noting the progress the department has made with the unemployment system under Wright’s leadership.

“Taking over this department was no easy task. There is still a lot of work to be done — but under his leadership, KDOL has made immense progress and has largely been stabilized,” Gov. Kelly said in a press release.

So far, the department says they’ve stopped more than 200,000 false claims from being processed, and paid out more than $3.4 million in weekly claims since March.



While officials at the state’s department of labor say they’re making progress, thousands of Kansans are still struggling financially, and some state leaders say it’s an issue that will take more than just money to fix.



“The darkest days of this COVID crisis are ahead of us,” said Rep. John Carmichael, D-Wichita. “They are not behind us. There are going to be more folks filing unemployment applications. And the need is going to continue to increase.”



Still, nothing’s concrete.

The states’s unemployment office is awaiting guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor, which their expecting to take two weeks.

But, they’re waiting on President Trump to sign off on the new stimulus deal.



It’s not known how long that could take. And for claimants going without pay, they say they’re tired of waiting.



“I don’t want things handed to me, but in the position that I’m at, I’m stuck and I’m hurting.”

And it’s a message she wants more government leaders and those in charge of the unemployment office to keep in mind.