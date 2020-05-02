Kansas sees decrease in sales tax, increase in online sales

HEMEL HEMPSTEAD, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 14: Items in “Amazon Prime” branded packaging are seen at the Amazon Fulfillment Centre on November 14, 2018 in Hemel Hempstead, England. The online retailer Amazon will again take part in the now-traditional “Black Friday” sales this year, with reductions available from 16-25 November. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images) (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Revenue saw an 8.5% decrease in sales tax for last month as compared to April of 2019. It seems more people have turned to purchasing from online, out-of-state retailers.

The state reported an increase of over 15% in sales tax collected from these retailers last month as compared to last year, according to Kansas Department of Revenue Secretary Mark Burghart.

“We’re just seeing a shift in purchasing patterns at this point in time, and that may get back more to a normal cycle as we move forward with reopening businesses in Kansas,” Burghart said.

However, this may take several months to understand consumer’s new spending habits, he said.

Burghart expects people to be more reluctant to make larger purchases such as furniture and automobiles upon the businesses’ reopening.

One thing is certain. This pandemic will change the way people spend their money, Burghart said.

The increase in online shopping may not solely be due to the pandemic, as the state saw an increase in online sales before stores had to close their doors, according to Burghart

An additional 300 out-of-state, online companies register with the state of Kansas every month, allowing the state to begin collecting sales tax on their sales made within the state.

For now, Burghart advised Kansans to go through with any planned purchases they may have had prior to the pandemic.