Kansas sees interest in foster care trainings double in April

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Kansas is seeing a large increase in people wanting to become foster parents.

Despite the pandemic, the number of foster care training provided by state agencies more than doubled in April, according to the Children’s Alliance of Kansas. That means more potential and current foster parents took courses to welcome a child into their home. Some of the training is also for biological parents and family members to provide a safe and comfortable home for kids.

Because of the coronavirus, those classes were moved online, which was a challenge for the foster care partners, but it allowed more people to access the trainings from across the state.

“It was a hard time, it still is a hard time, but it’s exciting to see people support each other that way,” said Beth Roberts of the Children’s Alliance of Kansas.

But while seeing a large increase in people wanting to become foster parents is exciting, Roberts says more people are still needed to take in foster kids, especially during this difficult time.

“The economic and psychological hardship that this has created for families indicates that the need might continue to grow,” added Roberts.

The state reimburses foster care parents, depending on the needs of the foster child. For more information on becoming a foster parent, contact the Children’s Alliance of Kansas at (785)235-5437.