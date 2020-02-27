Kansas Senate approves bill to allow on-farm raw milk sales

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Senate has approved a bill Wednesday that would allow on-the-farm sales of raw milk so long as farmers have a label on their containers stating that the product is unpasteurized.
The vote Wednesday was 37-3 and sent the measure to the House.
Kansas has allowed the sale of raw milk for decades, but a 1967 law prohibited farmers from advertising its sale outside their farms.
A dairy farm successfully challenged the ban in court, and that led legislators initially to review a proposal to ban raw milks sales. The state Department of Agriculture instead favored a labeling requirement.
LATEST STORIES:
- Kansas Senate passes sports betting bill
- On Ronelle’s Radar: Nice warming trend ahead
- Beards? Goatees? You may start seeing them on Wichita police officers
- Solution for northeast Wichita food desert in the works
- Veteran Salute: Retired Navy Nurse from Vietnam to NASA