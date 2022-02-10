TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Senate President Ty Masterson in the Kansas Legislature announced on Thursday that three other senators, all Republicans, would be removed from their committees or demoted.

This announcement came in a press release from Masterson’s office stating that the following changes would be made to standing committees effective immediately:

Senator Dennis Pyle has been removed from the Transportation and Utilities Committees.

Senator Mark Steffen has been removed from the taxation Committee. Senator Steffen has also been removed as Vice Chair of the Commerce of the Commerce Committee, though he will remain a member.

Senator Alicia Straub has been removed as a Member of the Transparency & Ethics and Local Government Committees. Senator Straub has also been removed as Vice Chair of the Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee, though she will remain a member.

All three Republican Senators voted against the veto override decision for Senate Bill 355 on Feb. 7 leading some to believe that the recent announcement from Masterson was done in retaliation. Better known as the “Ad Astra 2” map, this legislation will draw new district lines and split the northern half of Wyandotte County from the state’s 3rd Congressional District which is currently held by Kansas’ only Democrat Representative in Congress.

Ad Astra 2 was vetoed by Governor Laura Kelly on Feb. 3, sending it back to the House and Senate where supermajorities would be required for it to become law. Republicans in the Senate initially failed to override the veto but on Feb. 8 they voted 27-11 to approve of the legislation.

In the aftermath of the veto override, Democrats in the Kansas Legislature speculated that ‘backroom deals’ had taken place and that Senators who voted against the veto override were swayed to change their vote with promises of help for other legislation.