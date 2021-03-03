Click here for coronavirus updates

Kansas Senate passes bill requiring in-person K-12 classes

Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson, R-Andover, speaks to fellow GOP senators during a caucus meeting, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Masterson sees some improvements in what he considered a disastrous state rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and is pushing a bill to require all K-12 schools to offer in-person classes to all students. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Senate has approved a proposal from its top Republican to require all of the state’s public school districts to offer in-person classes to all students by March 26.

Senate President Ty Masterson is pushing the measure with the number of new COVID-19 cases lower than they have been in months.

Masterson and other Republicans argue that many students don’t fare well academically or emotionally with online learning and need to get back into classrooms.

The Senate’s 26-12 vote Wednesday sends the measure to the House. Some Democrats argued that the bill was an attack on local control of public K-12 schools.

