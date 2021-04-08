Kansas Senate passes bill to lower concealed carry age to 18

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Senate voted 30-8 to pass a bill Thursday that would lower the concealed carry license age to 18 years old.

The measure, HB 2058, does not change where weapons may be carried and also allows reciprocity to out-of-state licenses to carry a concealed handgun.

Proponents of the bill said it would help bring Kansas into compliance with other parts of the country concerning concealed carry licenses.

“I think it’s a good bill. Reciprocity is something that’s important for Kansas,” said Sen. Richard Hilderbrand, R-Galena.

Opponents of the measure expressed concerns about high school-aged individuals carrying concealed handguns, noting a higher rate of gun violence among 18-20 year olds.

“I am well aware of the gun violence crisis in our state and country. I know that it is possible to pass reasonable laws that have been proven to significantly reduce gun injuries and deaths. HB 2058 is NOT that type of law. This bill will only undermine the common-sense safety laws that keep Kansas communities safe when people carry concealed firearms in public.” Testimony from Leanna Barclay, Shawnee, KS

According to the bill’s supplementary note, the bill would provide valid licenses or permits issued by another jurisdiction which would entitle the lawful holder only to carry concealed handguns as defined in Kansas law and would require such persons to act in accordance with Kansas laws while carrying a concealed handgun in the state.