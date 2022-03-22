TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Kansas Senate voted 24 to 15 to pass Senate Bill 496, establishing a parents’ bill of rights for students in elementary and secondary schools in the state.

The bill would give parents the right to inspect curriculum, instructional materials or any other materials used to teach children at school. Specifically, it lets them “inspect any materials, activities, curriculum, lessons, syllabi, surveys, tests, questionnaires, examinations, books, magazines, handouts, professional development and training materials and any other materials or activities that are provided to the parent’s child.”

Parents would have the right to challenge any material or educational material of any book. If the challenge is successful, the challenge, as outlined by the bill, could mean the removal of the book, magazine, or material from the school.